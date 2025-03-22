Selena Gomez drops major news fans have been waiting 'eight years' for

Selena Gomez made a shocking announcement on March 22, 2025.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Gomez finally announced the release of fan-favourite track eight years later.

The singer and actress revealed that her song Stained, which was never officially released, is now available for a limited time.

In the caption, she wrote, "Eight years later and you guys never forgot about this song."

"Your love for Stained has never gone away and I wanted to do something special to say thank you for all the love and support on the album," Gomez added. "Stained is now available exclusively on my official store for a limited time only #Stained."

For those unaware, Gomez's track, Stained was originally recorded during the Revival era. However, the song was leaked years ago in 2016, but was never released officially.

Now, the release of the song eight years later, has sparked excitement among fans.

Flooding the comments section fans and followers expressed their excitement with many exclaiming, "OMG!!"

It is worth mentioning that the release of the song comes just a day after Selena Gomez and fiance Benny Blanco dropped their first joint album, I Said I Love You First.