Natasha Bedingfield gushes about fans' tribute to her music

Natasha Bedingfield feels "amazing" seeing her songs still hold significance.

The singer, 43, was at the Cirque Du Soleil’s Luzia NYC Premiere when she reflected on her own hits from two decades ago.

Bedingfield shared that she's still been hearing from her fans about the impact her uplifting 2004 hit Unwritten has on them to this day.

“The song is bigger than me, and I love it,” she shared with People Magazine after saying watching the song continue to live its life “keeps coming in waves, and I’m like a surfer. I’m just a part of it.”

“So when I sing it, I just feel like I’m part of something that’s happening, and it’s an amazing feeling,” she added.

The Pocket Full Of Sunshine hitmaker—who has shows lined up throughout summer—iterated that she feels "incredible" receiving love from her fans at the shows.

“Recently at shows, people are often coming away saying they feel like their inner child has been healed, and I love that," Bedingfield told the publication.

She continued, “I feel like a Beatle right now because everyone is just singing the song with so much abandon. And it’s exactly as the song says, release your inhibitions. Everyone is, and it’s becoming that song that you scream at the top of your lungs. And it’s exactly what we were imagining when we were writing it."

Bedingfield went on to gush about the several festival appearances she has scheduled this year, including EmpowHer Music Festival, Bonnaroo, and Splendour Festival.

“I have so many festivals. It’s so exciting. My band is amazing, and I’ve been singing for so many years, so my show is just great. And everyone sings along and it’s a great time.”

“I love so many different songs, I love performing new songs. I love singing other people's songs, too. Purple Rain feels like it opens up some kind of magic. It's like Ali Baba's cave just opens up when you sing it.”

The British singer lives in New York with her husband, businessman Matt Robinson, and their 7-year-old son Solomon Dylan.