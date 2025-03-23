Taylor Swift goes online to support Selena Gomez's new album

Taylor Swift has dedicated her first Instagram post of 2025 to BFF Selena Gomez's new album.

"@selenagomez & @itsbennyblanco I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH. OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD," the 14-time Grammy winner weighed in Saturday via Instagram Stories.

Swift's recent post about longtime friend Gomez and Blanco’s joint album I Said I Love You First comes 100 days after her final Eras Tour post from December 11.

The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker has been anticipating the new couple online since their engagement in December 2024.

"Yes I will be the flower girl," Swift wrote in the comments section of Gomez’s Instagram announcement.

Blanco and Gomez's album gives "fans a unique window into" their relationship, an earlier press release stated.

"This album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences," the statement read at the time.

"It chronicles their entire story — before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds."