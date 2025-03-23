Scarlett Johansson recalls what ‘inspired’ directorial debut

Scarlett Johansson just talked about her directorial debut.

Describing her upcoming film, Eleanor the Great, starring June Squibb and Chiwetel Ejiofor, she referred to the project as "a little gem."

In an interview with InStyle, the Avengers actress talked about fulfilling her life-long dream, which was directing her own feature.

"It's like a little gem. I was inspired by those independent films from the mid-80s to the mid-2000s. Living Out Loud. Crossing Delancey. Moonstruck," she told the outlet.

The Lucy star also detailed how thrilled she was by the filmmaking process and how she felt refreshed after learning different and new techniques, despite being associated with the industry for more than 30 years.

"When I would get home from work, and I would say to (husband) Colin (Jost), 'You know, it's so exciting to be 40 and learn a new thing. Now I know how to make a movie like this. I know how to finish it,” Johansson remembered.

“The process of sound mixing and colouring and editing - I didn't know that before. And now I know how to do it,'" she added.

For the unversed, Scarlett Johansson directed Eleanor the Great, with Tony Kamen writing the script and being produced via her production company, These Pictures.

This would be the star’s first time to work behind the camera since her 2009’s These Vagabond Shoes.