Photo: Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter competing against Millie Bobby Brown: Report

Millie Bobby Brown and Ariana Grande reportedly look forward to star in the upcoming Britney Spears’s biopic.

Dishing further details about the quest for getting the role, a source privy to Life & Style shared, “Millie Bobby Brown has been openly campaigning for it.”

In addition to this, the source mentioned Millie’s latest change in appearance and tipped, “A lot of people think that’s the motivation for her to go bleach blonde, she wants people to see her in this role.”

However, the mole noted that the Stranger Things star faces competition from two A-listed singing sensations, who have clamoring for playing the iconic songbird, Britney.

“She’s got a great singer, but there are also a number of pop stars clamoring for this including Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande,” they added.

“There are a lot of heavy hitters that want this role, so the fight is definitely on,” the source concluded.

However, Britney Spears is reported to be heavily involved in the making of her biopic with Wicked director John M Chu.

The Princess of Pop has some other names in her mind whom she would like to play her in the much-anticipated flick.

These are none other than Selena Gomez and Natalie Portman, as per Life & Style.