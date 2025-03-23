Lizzo flaunts weight loss progress with latest move amid hate

Lizzo just flexed her weight loss, again!

Taking to her official Instagram account, the singer and rapper uploaded a mirror selfie of herself, showing off her body,

The 36-year-old could be seen wearing nothing but a pair of black underwear from her Yitty range, and a dark gray T-shirt.

She lifted the top to expose a portion of her shrinking midriff as she rested a hand on her abdomen.

Source: Instagram

Along with the picture, the About Damn Time singer also uploaded a series of memes which also included references to the Apple TV+ series Severance.

“Me, myself & all my memes: (I still haven't seen the season finale of severance),” Lizzo captioned the post.

Her update comes a few days after she released her second single off her upcoming album, titled, Love In Real Life and faced criticism over it.

Taking to her X, formerly Twitter, Lizzo penned, “Saying my brand of ‘poptimism’ doesn’t work in a ‘post Covid world’ is a lazy take.. As if I didn’t release about damn time post pandemic.. As if I didn’t write about damn time to be a post lockdown anthem to inspire us to get outside and together again.. and was successful at it btw ;)”