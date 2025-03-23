Photo: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon going strong despite David Beckham feud rumours: Source

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have reportedly worked past their concerns.

As per the new report of Life & Style, the Good Will Hunting duo has once again become stronger than ever after rumours that David Beckham has been a cause of rift between the two.

Shedding light on their brotherhood, a source told the outlet, “Ben can tell Matt anything.”

The source also added, “And Matt will listen and never judge; he’ll tell the truth, but never in a hurtful way.”

Before signing off from the chat, a source told the outlet, “Matt understands Ben better than anyone.”

This report comes after claims that Ben Affleck, a recovering alcoholic, felt betrayed by Matt following his beer commercial with David Beckham.

"It's a real kick in the gut to see these two guys palsing it up," a source previously told.

The spy even confided at the time, "As Ben's obviously a recovering alcoholic, it wouldn't be appropriate to have asked him to do a beer commercial," after which they signed off.