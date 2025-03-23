 
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon going strong despite David Beckham feud rumours: Source

David Beckham reportedly became a topic of tension between long time pals, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Web Desk
March 23, 2025

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have reportedly worked past their concerns.

As per the new report of Life & Style, the Good Will Hunting duo has once again become stronger than ever after rumours that David Beckham has been a cause of rift between the two.

Shedding light on their brotherhood, a source told the outlet, “Ben can tell Matt anything.”

The source also added, “And Matt will listen and never judge; he’ll tell the truth, but never in a hurtful way.”

Before signing off from the chat, a source told the outlet, “Matt understands Ben better than anyone.”

This report comes after claims that Ben Affleck, a recovering alcoholic, felt betrayed by Matt following his beer commercial with David Beckham.

"It's a real kick in the gut to see these two guys palsing it up," a source previously told.

The spy even confided at the time, "As Ben's obviously a recovering alcoholic, it wouldn't be appropriate to have asked him to do a beer commercial," after which they signed off.

