Prince William is breaking Kate Middleton's heart

An insider has just revealed how heartbroken and sad Kate Middleton really is with her husband

March 23, 2025

Prince William is reportedly made his wife Kate Middleton heartbroken over his non-existent relationship with Prince Harry.

The news of this has been shared by an inside source close to Heat World.

This source explained the whole dilemma facing the Princess rather candidly and admitted that “it breaks her heart to imagine something like this happening to them, so she wants to show them that family is worth fighting for.”

And it comes amid reports the Princess herself feels she “hasn’t made a whole lot of headway” with Prince Harry, and Prince William on the other hand is simply “reluctant.”

Even during the short visit Prince Harry reportedly made to the island of Mustique to meet with the Windsor’s “William was frosty the entire time and didn’t really engage. And it made Kate “quite tearful at points” after the realization hit that they were “living totally separate lives now.”

