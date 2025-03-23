Meghan Markle's business ethic comes into question as 'airheads' line up to purchase

Meghan Markle’s cooking show and all that it stands for has found itself on the receiving end of ridicule and criticism at the hands of

Royal commentator Jan Moir made these comments in one of her pieces for The Daily Mail and it started with her hypothesizing a fuure where “I can see a Netflix shop stacked with edible petals and calligraphy pens and honey candles and all sorts of Meghan-themed merchandised crud”.

All of which will be “for sale at an opportunistic price point and do you know what? It might just work,” she added while wondering.

After all, “There are enough airheads out there who seem to be impressed by decanting peanut butter pretzels from one bag into another and making beetle-shaped canapes from cherry tomatoes and mozzarella balls.”

“And even if there aren't, the Duchess of Sussex is a lesson to us all in perseverance and indefatigability; of keeping true to your chosen path despite the mocking laughter of the world,” Ms Moir admitted.

Before signing off though she also showed great appreciation for the royals’ tenacity under pressure and admitted, “For despite the bland, smirking hostess she portrays in these corny kitchen scenes, there has to be something extraordinary about a woman who, with nothing more than sheer grit and a Soho House membership, managed to spirit herself and her husband out of the supposedly evil clutches of the British Royal Family and on to the sunlit uplands of California.”