Cheryl makes first public appearance since ex partner Liam Payne's funeral

Cheryl was seen in public for the first time since her recent stalking ordeal and the funeral of her ex-partner, Liam Payne.

The Girls Aloud star stepped out for dinner in London with her mother, Joan, and a friend over the weekend, marking her first public appearance since the difficult events.

According to Daily Mail, Cheryl dined at Le Petit Chef, an immersive dining experience, looking stylish in a long blue wool coat, jeans, and snakeskin boots.

The sighting came after a turbulent period for the singer, which included the unmasking of her stalker, Daniel Bannister, a convicted killer jailed for breaching a restraining order.

Moreover, Bannister had repeatedly attempted to contact Cheryl, leaving her “fearing for her life.”

In December 2024, he turned up at her home just weeks after she attended Payne’s funeral.

Additionally, the One Direction star tragically passed away in October after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Despite the challenges, Cheryl appeared to be moving forward, enjoying an evening out with her loved ones, as per the publication.