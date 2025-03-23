 
Geo News

Cheryl makes first public appearance since ex partner Liam Payne's funeral

Cheryl steps out in London for the first time since her stalking ordeal and Liam Payne’s funeral while enjoying dinner with her mother and a friend

By
Web Desk
|

March 23, 2025

Cheryl makes first public appearance since ex partner Liam Paynes funeral
Cheryl makes first public appearance since ex partner Liam Payne's funeral

Cheryl was seen in public for the first time since her recent stalking ordeal and the funeral of her ex-partner, Liam Payne. 

The Girls Aloud star stepped out for dinner in London with her mother, Joan, and a friend over the weekend, marking her first public appearance since the difficult events.

According to Daily Mail, Cheryl dined at Le Petit Chef, an immersive dining experience, looking stylish in a long blue wool coat, jeans, and snakeskin boots. 

The sighting came after a turbulent period for the singer, which included the unmasking of her stalker, Daniel Bannister, a convicted killer jailed for breaching a restraining order.

Moreover, Bannister had repeatedly attempted to contact Cheryl, leaving her “fearing for her life.” 

In December 2024, he turned up at her home just weeks after she attended Payne’s funeral. 

Additionally, the One Direction star tragically passed away in October after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Despite the challenges, Cheryl appeared to be moving forward, enjoying an evening out with her loved ones, as per the publication. 

Jennifer Coolidge admits she was lost in Hollywood with ‘no guidance'
Jennifer Coolidge admits she was lost in Hollywood with ‘no guidance'
Samara Weaving, Jimmy Warden disclose their marriage's golden rule
Samara Weaving, Jimmy Warden disclose their marriage's golden rule
Kate Middleton takes on a new responsibly for Prince William's sake video
Kate Middleton takes on a new responsibly for Prince William's sake
Margo Price reflects on sobriety: ‘The best headspace of my life'
Margo Price reflects on sobriety: ‘The best headspace of my life'
Anthony Kiedis spotted in Malibu amid ex Ione Skye's revelations: Report
Anthony Kiedis spotted in Malibu amid ex Ione Skye's revelations: Report
Meghan Markle's business ethic comes into question as 'airheads' line up to purchase video
Meghan Markle's business ethic comes into question as 'airheads' line up to purchase
Kate Middleton changes things up after making things worse between William, Harry video
Kate Middleton changes things up after making things worse between William, Harry
Prince William marks significant departure from royal tradition upheld by King Charles, Queen Elizabeth
Prince William marks significant departure from royal tradition upheld by King Charles, Queen Elizabeth