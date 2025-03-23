Samara Weaving, Jimmy Warden disclose their marriage’s golden rule

Samara Weaving and Jimmy Warden have revealed the key rule that keeps their marriage strong.

For the unversed, the couple have been married for five years and just released their horror-comedy Borderline, in which Weaving is playing the role of Sofia while Warden has marked his directorial debut.

In a talk with PEOPLE, the 33-year-old actress and model was asked if they have any rules to keep their relationship strong.

Answering the question, she quipped, "When I'm away or if Jimmy's away shooting, we try not to go two and a half or three weeks [without seeing each other]."

"And then we get weird," Warden, a film writer, said, and the Scream VI actress went on to note that if they stay away for a long time, things "start getting strained" between them.

"We do daily jokes too. Like, voice notes of just jokes,” he added.

"We go to bed annoyed, and then we wake up and we're like, 'Why were we annoyed?' A lot of people talk it out until it's 2 a.m. and we're just like, 'No, let's just go to bed,’” the writer of Cocaine Bear continued.

"Go to bed angry. It's fine," Weaving concluded, nodding in agreement with her husband.