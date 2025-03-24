 
Kristin Cavallari posts rare glimpse of her son Camden

The mother-son duo reviews spicy chicken together

March 24, 2025

Kristin Cavallari spent some quality time together with her eldest child.

The Hills alum took to her Instagram account to give a rare glimpse into sweet mother-son moment with 12-year-old as Cavallari and Camden can be seen candidly reviewing Hattie B's Hot Chicken.

In the video, that Cavallari posted on her Instagram Stories, the pair sat side by side with their food.

"OK, we’re trying Hattie B's for the first time, the hot chicken, here in Nashville,” she began the video.

While indulging in the spicy-savory food, Cavallari admitted that she had “never had it after all of these years.”

"Is it hot?” she asked Camden as he took his first bite.

“Not really,” Camden replied.

However, Cavallari found it "a little spicy.”

“Is it?” the pre-teen asked.

"I got mild, but … it’s good. It’s so good,” she added as the duo enjoyed the food and shared a laugh together.

It is pertinent to mention that Cavallari shares Camden, as well as son Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor,9, with ex Jay Cutler.

The Uncommon James founder, first showed her 12-year-old on social media in September 2024, while making pumpkin spice syrup together. She mostly does not show her other two younger kids on the internet.

