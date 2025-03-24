 
Kelly Osbourne opens up on coping with family health struggles

The TV personality is a mom to two-year-old son Sidney

March 24, 2025

Kelly Osbourne opened up about how she handled health issues in her family following health scares over the years.

The 40-year-old TV personality and singer chatted with People at the Clarins’ Beauty Icons event in Los Angeles on Friday, March 21, and shared an update about her health.

The mom of one revealed that she and her two-year-old son Sidney were suffering from respiratory syncytial virus (RVS), breathing problems, and fevers, however, they recovered from it in late December.

“There’s health scare after health scare and you have to sit there and you have to realize what is real, what is not, what is important, what is healthy, and what makes you feel the best version of yourself,” Osbourne told the outlet.

“And that's what I work toward, is always trying to just be the best version of me.”

This update came after the British fashion designer took to her Instagram account during the recent RSV scare and uploaded clips of herself using a breathing machine and also shared that Sidney had an ear infection, as per Page Six

It is pertinent to mention that Osbourne welcomed Sidney with her boyfriend, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

