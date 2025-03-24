Elon Musk's ex Grimes gets candid about recent mental health diagnosis

Grimes has been diagnosed with autism and ADHD—short for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

The musician, 37, revealed the news in a lengthy X post on Sunday, claiming that she may also have dyslexic tendencies.

"Got diagnosed w ADHD / autism this year and realized I'm prob dyslexic which is why I can't spell at all without spellcheck," Grimes wrote.

She continued, "I feel like, had we known this when I was a child, I would have worked so much less hard, been on drugs, and so many of the weird obsessions and motivations I had would have been seen as pathological and I could have written off certain things that were very hard for me but I'm glad I overcame them."

The Canadian singer-songwriter noted that ADHD symptoms were "infinitely worse when I wasn't an avid reader," seemingly in response to another X user who called "excessive reading" in children a "sign of dissociation."

"Trying to pathologize one of the best things a child can do to help with ADHD" is "so dark," Grimes pointed.

"I think the nature of this uninformed social media mental health subculture is really a big concern. Some are great ofc but a lot of these seem like explicitly anti-civilizational and geared towards making people worse," the mom-of-three concluded.

The Genesis musician—who shares three children with billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk—last addressed her mental health in 2019, revealing how she improved her seasonal depression with eye surgery.

“[I] eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression,” Grimes said at the time in an interview for an Adidas campaign.