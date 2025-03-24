 
Elon Musk's ex Grimes gets candid about recent mental health diagnosis

Grimes shares three children with billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk

March 24, 2025

Grimes has been diagnosed with autism and ADHD—short for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

The musician, 37, revealed the news in a lengthy X post on Sunday, claiming that she may also have dyslexic tendencies.

"Got diagnosed w ADHD / autism this year and realized I'm prob dyslexic which is why I can't spell at all without spellcheck," Grimes wrote.

She continued, "I feel like, had we known this when I was a child, I would have worked so much less hard, been on drugs, and so many of the weird obsessions and motivations I had would have been seen as pathological and I could have written off certain things that were very hard for me but I'm glad I overcame them."

The Canadian singer-songwriter noted that ADHD symptoms were "infinitely worse when I wasn't an avid reader," seemingly in response to another X user who called "excessive reading" in children a "sign of dissociation."

"Trying to pathologize one of the best things a child can do to help with ADHD" is "so dark," Grimes pointed.

"I think the nature of this uninformed social media mental health subculture is really a big concern. Some are great ofc but a lot of these seem like explicitly anti-civilizational and geared towards making people worse," the mom-of-three concluded.

The Genesis musician—who shares three children with billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk—last addressed her mental health in 2019, revealing how she improved her seasonal depression with eye surgery.

“[I] eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression,” Grimes said at the time in an interview for an Adidas campaign.

