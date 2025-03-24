Eva Longoria shockingly reveals being the 'ugly duckling' in her family

Eva Longoria has spoken out about not being considered as "the pretty one" in her family.

While talking about her appearance in Today, the Only Murders In The Building actress also discussed her journey to success in Hollywood.

“I was performative in my family because I was the ugly duckling,” she began by saying. “Documentation is available if you need it.”

Referring to her three elder sisters, Esmeralda Josephina, Emily Jeannette, and Elizabeth Judina, Longoria continued, “My three sisters look alike. They are all blonde.”

“I knew I wasn’t the pretty one and I was like, ‘OK, I’m not the pretty one so I’m going to be the funny one. I’m going to be the smart one,’” the Hollywood actress admitted.

“I land in Hollywood and I don’t know what happened. I just was like, ‘I think I’m going to be an actor,’” she added.

Referring to her iconic role as Gabrielle Solis in Desperate Housewives, Longoria told the outlet, “By the time I got Desperate Housewives, I remember when it aired, and I was like, ‘Mom, you gotta watch, it’s called Desperate Housewives.’”

“She watches and she calls me afterwards. She goes, ‘Honey you were in it a lot.’ I go, ‘Yeah mom, I’m one of the stars,” the 50-year-old actrres concluded.