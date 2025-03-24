Amanda Seyfried reflects on changes in career path

Amanda Seyfried is known for several musicals but recently appeared in many darker films.



So, in an interview, she was asked whether, “Does this mean your happy singing and dancing days are behind you?”

“No, no and no. I have lots of singing and dancing coming out,” the Jennifer’s Body actress told THR while promoting her latest series, Long Bright River.

"I went straight from this to a musical [Mona Fastvold’s Ann Lee] but it is a dark musical. Here’s the thing, life is dark and hard and scary. I love comedy, I really do," she continued.

"But also I just love breeding a kind of awareness, compassion in other people by playing these roles," the actress added.

"I don’t fear going to the dark places, for the sake of telling a real story, because life is dark. And by looking at the dark we also can appreciate the light, you know? Amanda concluded.

In a separate interview, the 39-year-old called out the marketing of her 2009 film Jennifer's Body.

"The special effects were so incredible, there were stunts, there was everything you could want.If the critics criticize anything, it would be the marketing. The marketing sucked, it just did. And we all agree," she said.

“The marketing team cheapened it like it was just a gory romp," the actress noted. “I think they ruined it, and I think Karyn and Diablo were a really good team."