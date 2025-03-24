'Long Bright River' star Amanda Seyfried discusses addiction recovery

Amanda Seyfried plays a cop in crime drama 'Long Bright River'

Amanda Seyfried finds some aspects of her Long Bright River character admirable.

Amanda plays Mickey Fitzpatrick, a Philadelphia police officer in Long Bright River. The show follows Mickey’s investigation of the murders of three women and her fear that her addict sister, who disappeared a while ago may be in danger.

Speaking with Variety, the Letters to Juliet star noted: “She doesn’t have a good bedside manner and rubs people the wrong way. But she just doesn’t care what they think, which is something I wish I could absorb, because I care too much. And that gets in the way of a lot of situations for me.”

“The part of Mickey that I love so much is that she’s a slow burn. You find out she’s fucked up a lot. She’s not a perfect person. She’s just fighting her way, like all of us,” she continued.

“Show me someone who hasn’t a relationship to addiction. For me, it brought up a lot of stuff. It tears people apart,” remarked the 39-year-old.

Amanda Seyfried added: “We need more support and, especially in America, we need to understand it more. We need to learn what people suffering from substance use disorder really need – not what we think they need. It’s a disease. It’s god-awful. But you can also recover.”