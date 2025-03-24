Prince William gets emotional over THIS reminder of Queen Elizabeth

Prince William, the Prince of Wales was reminded of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who passed away at the age of 96, during a heartfelt moment in Estonia.

During his visit, William was greeting the crowd when he spotted a corgi. The future King made his way over to pet it.

As William stroked the dog's head, he shared a touching memory of the late Queen Elizabrth, who was famous for her love of the breed.

"They were my grandma’s favorite," William said before continuing to meet other royal fans.

For those unaware, the late Queen Elizabeth's affection for corgis was well-known. She owned more than 80 corgis and dorgis over 14 generations. Moreover, her first corgi, Susan, was gifted to her in 1944. The breed also became a beloved symbol of British royalty.

The visit of Prince William to Estonia included engagements which focused on renewable energy, military defense, and education. The Prince of Wales also met with Estonia’s President Alar Karis and addressed NATO’s presence in the region.