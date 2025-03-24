Kesha breaks free and makes shocking declaration about her next album

Kesha has taken full control of her music, declaring that her upcoming sixth album marks the “first time that I have no one's claws in my back.”

For the unversed, the 38-year-old singer-songwriter just announced her new song, Yippee-Ki-Yay, with T-Pain, which will come out on March 27.

Conversing with PEOPLE, she talked about her forthcoming sixth album, revealing that this album is different because "nobody else is calling the shots."

Notably, the Cannibal crooner was with a major music label for over 10 years and also had a long legal battle, which has now ended.

Now, Kesha is an independent artist and serves as the CEO of Kesha Records, which works with Crush Music and ADA.

The Grow a Pear hitmaker’s new track Yippee-Ki-Yay is coming after her recent songs Joyride and Delusional and her next album will be her first since she released Gag Order in 2023, which got great reviews.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Kesha recently worked with the dating app Feeld for a panel called Fighting Loneliness in Our Digital World at South by Southwest in Austin.