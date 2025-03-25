 
Prince Harry relieved his kids get THIS trait from Princess Diana

Prince Harry spoke about his Spencer gene in a confessional

March 25, 2025


Prince Harry once admitted that he is happy his kids look like Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex, who attended The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in January 2023, revealed both his children are red heads.

He compared Princess Archie and Princess Lilibet to their grandmother, Princess Diana.

He noted: “Definitely my mum. The ginger gene is a strong one!" 

"The Spencer gene is very, very strong," said Harry. "I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids that there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong! Go gingers."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

