'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and husband Luis Ruelas in legal trouble

March 25, 2025
Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas are in millions worth of tax debt.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband are facing about $3 million each in tax liens.
Records show that Teresa owes $303,889.20 while Ruelas is supposed to pay nearly $2.6 million, People Magazine reported.
The new debt comes three months after Ruelas was issued another lien for $163,523.94 in December 2024. The first lien is still an open case, the publication cited the New Jersey Courts website.
Meanwhile, Giudice has previously served an 11-month sentence in prison in 2015 for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. Her ex-husband, Joe Giudice also completed his 41-month sentence in 2019.
The reality TV star, who married Ruelas in 2022, has addressed her time behind bars several times.
"I know in my heart I was not supposed to go there. I know I only went because I'm in the public eye," she said in the same year.
"Listen, I'll shout it out to the world. I signed two contracts that Joe was flipping [for] two homes he was buying. That's all I did. I knew nothing about what he was doing. I mean, I have nothing to hide. Like, I did my time already, you know?"