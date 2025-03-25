Travis Denning and wife Madison Montgomery to welcome first child

Country singer Travis Denning is expanding his family two years after marrying Madison Montgomery.

The couple announced the news in a joint post on Sunday with a simple and sweet caption, saying, "Baby girl Denning arriving July 2025.

They also included a trio of photos of the couple smiling and cradling her baby bump.

The maternity shoot showed the soon-to-be mom in a gray bodycon dress while Denning kept it casual in a black t-shirt and blue jeans. The last couple also offered a glimpse at a sonogram.

Montgomery followed up with a second post on Monday, saying the couple were “preparing for a very full house” as she dropped more photos of the couple.

Montgomery also held up a floral onesie in one photo while their dogs joined them in another.

Denning and Montgomery tied the knot in Tennessee at The Estate at Cherokee Dock back in May 2023.

The singer first popped the question in October 2021 in New York City's Central Park.