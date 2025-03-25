Photo: Jessica Simpson making Eric Johannson villain of her story: Report

Jessica Simpson has reportedly dragged Eric Johannson and his unfaithfulness in her new song, Leave.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, Jessica’s latest musical has sparked widespread speculation about its lyrics, which are supposed to be jibes at her former husband, Eric Johansson.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet, “She’s taking some really brutal shots.”

For those unversed, the pair parted ways after ten years of marriage in January 2025 after Eric was alleged of cheating on Jessica. The pair share three children: daughters Maxi, Birdie, and son Ace Knute.

Speaking of Eric, they continued, “She doesn’t name him, but everyone is convinced she’s singing about Eric.”

In conclusion, they noted that Eric may feel a need to respond to these emotionally charges lyrics and reveal his perspective on the accusations.

“But if she’s going to make him the villain in this public war, he may want to defend himself — and there are always two sides to every story,” they remarked in conclusion.