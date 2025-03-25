Photo: Gigi Hadid waiting for 'shy' Bradley Cooper to pop the question: Report

Gigi Hadid is reportedly receptive to the idea of marriage with Bradley Cooper.

As per Life & Style, the duo has been going strong since they first sparked romance rumours in October 2023.

Reportedly, they share similar interests and love taking care of their daughters together.

As per a source, Gigi has totally fallen for the Hollywood hunk and has been anticipating his marriage proposal despite his reluctance to get hitched again.

The source claimed that whenever Bradley decides to let go of his marriage “shyness,” “she’d say yes in a heartbeat!”

Before signing off from the chat, the source remarked, “It’s very clear they’re truly in love and they’re both in it for the long haul.”

A previous report mentioned about their mutual interests, “They both have the same really hands on and gentle parenting style.”

“Gigi adores watching Bradley with his daughter, it’s the most beautiful thing to her. And he’s always saying what an amazing mom she is,” they added.

“They both want more kids, so this is a good chance to test the waters and if you ask a lot of their friends it’s only a matter of time before they do take that next step,” they concluded.