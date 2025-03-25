Kanye West flies to 'calm' place after heated controversies in L.A.

 
Sources say the travelling to the place had a 'calming' effect on Ye

March 25, 2025

Kanye West reportedly calmed down after he fled to Tokyo, a place an insider described as having a calming effect on him.

The source told Page Six that Ye had been embroiled in several controversies in Los Angeles because the city triggers him.

On the other hand, Tokyo makes the Grammy winner feel “completely disconnected and calm.” At the same time, LA “can be a trigger” for him.

Reports say the Donda hitmaker went to the Southeast Asian country on a flight last week.

On Monday, his wife, Bianca Censori, also checked out the Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood.

However, it’s unclear whether she will travel to Japan to join her husband, given that the couple is allegedly facing marital woes.

Earlier, Kanye verbally attacked the children of his former friends Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Though he deleted the post, the pair are "discussing how to handle the situation, whether privately or through legal channels,” the insider told Page Six.

The source also shared the power couple “will absolutely not tolerate” West’s comments about their children, describing the language he used as "vulgar and offensive."

