Maria Shriver gets candid about 'painful' divorce with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Maria Shriver finally broke the silence on her “brutal” divorce from Arnold Schwarzenegger that left her “terrified.”

The 69-year-old author detailed the end of her marriage to The Terminator actor in her new book, I Am Maria.

Maria penned that she was heartbroken in 2011 after Arnold admitted to fathering a love child with their housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

“It broke my heart, it broke my spirit, it broke what was left of me,” she wrote.

“Without my marriage, my parents, a job — the dam of my lifelong capital-D Denial just blew apart,” added the former first lady of California referring to her late mother and father, Eunice and Sargent Shriver.

“Now, much has been written about the end of my marriage, and frankly I don’t feel like I need or want to discuss it here, or anywhere,” she continued.

Maria added that she was “consumed with grief and wracked with confusion, anger, fear, sadness and anxiety.”

“Honestly, it was brutal and I was terrified,” Maria penned in her new book.

For those unversed, Maria and Arnold finalized their divorce in December 2021, nearly a decade after filing the paperwork.

The exes have four children together - Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 35, Christina Schwarzenegger, 33, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 31, and Christopher Schwarzenegger, 27.