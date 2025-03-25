Amanda Seyfried's 'Long Bright River' dominates global television markets

Amanda Seyfried's series Long Bright River has been acquired in nearly all major markets worldwide, with Sony Pictures Television securing distribution deals, including Max and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Per Variety, the crime drama has been picked up by many TV networks around the world, such as Channel 4 in the U.K., Central & Eastern Europe and Poland, Max in Latin America, France, and Quebecor Content in French-speaking Canada, as well as Warner Bros. Discovery in New Zealand.

The series, which had its U.S. premiere on Peacock on March 13, has already aired in Canada on Crave and USA Network, in South Korea on LG Uplus, and in Australia on Stan.

For the unversed, in Long Bright River, Seyfried plays a police officer named Mickey Fitzpatrick, who investigates a series of suspicious murders. She also deals with being a single mother and searches for her missing sister.

It is pertinent to mention that on the professional front, Amanda Seyfried was nominated for an Academy Award for the 2021 film Mank and won an Emmy for the 2022 drama series The Dropout.