 
Geo News

Meghan Markle worried for Prince Harry in US

US government has released documents related to the court battle over Prince Harry's visa application

By
Web Desk
|

March 25, 2025

Meghan Markle worried for Prince Harry in US

Meghan Markle is reportedly upset for her husband Prince Harry in the United States, royal insider has claimed.

The Closer Online, citing royal insider, has reported that the on-going furore and the uncertainty over Harry’s future in the US amid his visa row is taking a toll on both of them.

The insiders told the outlet, “It is really wearing him down. Meghan is equally stressed because she hates to see him so stressed and upset.”

“On one hand they’re pleased the application was sealed in large parts, that’s something of a small win. But it doesn’t take away from the fact they’re up to their necks in more drama and scandal – and one they have little to zero control over. All they can do is hope that it’ll go away eventually,” the sources added.

According to Reuters, the US government has released documents related to a court battle over Prince Harry's 2020 visa application but redacted large portions.

A conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, had filed a Freedom of Information Act request, arguing the public had a right to know if the duke disclosed the prior drug use that he detailed in his memoir, "Spare," on his application.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel 'humiliated' for THIS reason
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel 'humiliated' for THIS reason
Pedro Pascal clears up dating rumours with Jennifer Aniston after 'cosy' dinner
Pedro Pascal clears up dating rumours with Jennifer Aniston after 'cosy' dinner
Gwyneth Paltrow called out over 'irresponsible' remarks
Gwyneth Paltrow called out over 'irresponsible' remarks
Maria Shriver gets candid about 'painful' divorce with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Maria Shriver gets candid about 'painful' divorce with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Meghan's 'Suits' co-star ignores her Insta posts but reacts to Zoe Saldana's sizzling photo
Meghan's 'Suits' co-star ignores her Insta posts but reacts to Zoe Saldana's sizzling photo
David Harbour to face new problem amid Lilly Allen divorce: Source
David Harbour to face new problem amid Lilly Allen divorce: Source
George Clooney feels 'every dream comes true' amid Broadway debut
George Clooney feels 'every dream comes true' amid Broadway debut
Pedro Pascal remembers 'truly violating' viral moment
Pedro Pascal remembers 'truly violating' viral moment