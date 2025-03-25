Meghan Markle worried for Prince Harry in US

Meghan Markle is reportedly upset for her husband Prince Harry in the United States, royal insider has claimed.

The Closer Online, citing royal insider, has reported that the on-going furore and the uncertainty over Harry’s future in the US amid his visa row is taking a toll on both of them.

The insiders told the outlet, “It is really wearing him down. Meghan is equally stressed because she hates to see him so stressed and upset.”

“On one hand they’re pleased the application was sealed in large parts, that’s something of a small win. But it doesn’t take away from the fact they’re up to their necks in more drama and scandal – and one they have little to zero control over. All they can do is hope that it’ll go away eventually,” the sources added.

According to Reuters, the US government has released documents related to a court battle over Prince Harry's 2020 visa application but redacted large portions.

A conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, had filed a Freedom of Information Act request, arguing the public had a right to know if the duke disclosed the prior drug use that he detailed in his memoir, "Spare," on his application.