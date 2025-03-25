Miley Cyrus drops major surprise alongside 'Something Beautiful' trailer

Miley Cyrus has unveiled a teaser for her highly anticipated ninth studio album.

Just a day after announcing the album, Something Beautiful, the Grammy-winning artist has dropped the trailer on Instagram.

The caption read, "Miley Cyrus debuts the official trailer for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album, featuring 13 original tracks, is executive produced by Miley and Shawn Everett."

Moreover, Cyrus also surprised fans with the announcement of an accompanying visual film, Something Beautiful, set to debut in June.

"Alongside the trailer, Miley announces the album’s accompanying visual film, arriving in June– Something Beautiful. The film, produced by Miley, XYZ, and Panos Cosmatos in collaboration with Columbia Records and Live Nation, is directed by Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, and Brendan Walter, with cinematography by Benoît Debie," the caption stated further.

It concluded, "Something Beautiful will showcase Miley in a striking visual narrative, featuring archival Thierry Mugler couture, Jean Paul Gaultier, custom Alexander McQueen, and Alaïa."

The highly anticipated ninth studio album of Miley Cyrus, titled, Something Beautiful is set to release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records.