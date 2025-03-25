Blake Lively turns attentions to weight loss drug amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively is reportedly struggling with stress amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively’s attention is far far away from her health amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

According to a source, Blake has turned to fast food and sweets to get her through the ordeal. However, the Gossip Girl alum wants to put an end to the unhealthy diet and is eyeing weight loss drug Ozempic to do so.

Blake sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment, hostile work environment and an alleged smear campaign against her on social media. He later countersued the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds for $400 million in damages and alleges defamation and extortion.

A source told Radar Online: "Blake sure loves her food but has been comfort eating over the last weeks and she knows it has to stop.

"She doesn't really touch alcohol so food is one of her few vices and she's been leaning on the bad stuff a little too much in recent times and knows she's got to get a grip of the calorie intake because her weight is all over the place, up and down and it can't continue,” they continued.

While the It Ends With Us star has thought of suing Ozempic, she’s not ready to risk her appearance with potential side effects of the popular drug.

"She's been looking at Ozempic, just like pretty much everyone else in Hollywood but doesn't think it is correct for her at this moment. She's seen the damage it has gone to people like Sharon Osbourne and thinks right now it is not worth the risk of looking too skeletal,” the mole explained.

"So for now, it is back in the gym with the personal trainer and shedding the piled-on pounds the hard way," the source said.

Blake Lively is currently promoting her upcoming film Another Simple Favor which co-stars Anna Kendrick.