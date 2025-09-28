 
'Young Sheldon' star Montana Jordan makes surprising revelation about his daughter

September 28, 2025

Montana Jordan talks about bringing his daughter to 'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage' set

Montana Jordan has opened up about his daughter Emma at Comic Con.

Jordan along with Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage cast attended the Los Angeles event on Saturday.

During the conversation, the actor discussed bringing his daughter Emma, whom he welcomed with wife Jenna in May 2024, to the set of the series.

The Young Sheldon star said, “She’s a year and a half, so she doesn’t like to sit still very much and she’s at the screaming age now. So, I’m going to have to get some soundproof blocks for my dressing room.”

However, his co-star Emily Osment chimed in, saying, “I don’t mind. I really don’t.”

She added, “The greatest thing to hear through the wall is Emma talking in her language. It’s so cute.”

Jordan noted that “at least every Tuesday [Emma] comes to the taping.”

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment’s Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is the third series in The Big Bang Theory franchise, it premiered in October following the final season of its prequel Young Sheldon.

It follows the story of Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister as they navigate parenting and marriage in Texas.

