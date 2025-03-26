Elton John talks death, mortality and the time he has left

Singer and performer Elton John has finally decided to break his silence over the silent health battles he’s faced over the years, as well as his crying fits, and pondering of death.

For those unversed with the singer’s health concerns, he has been battling blindness ever since he got an infection in his right eye which left him with “limited vision” only in his left.

It all got revealed during a recent recording session the singer was in, and according to a report by RadarOnline it was for his upcoming album that’s titled Who Believes In Angels?

the singer recalled the emotional moment during his latest appearance on Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes' Smartless podcast.

In it he recalled his ‘moment of realization’ and admitted, “I wrote a song at the end of the album and I just get the lyrics, Bernie Taupin's lyrics called When This Old World Is Done With Me. And so I'm writing the verse, like, 'Oh, this is really pretty'.”

“And then I get to the chorus and of course it's about my death. And when you get to my age, which is near 100, you think, 'How much time have I got left?'”

“And you've got children, you've got a wonderful husband, you just think about mortality. And so when I got to the chorus, I just broke down for 45 minutes and it's all on film,” he added referencing the documentary Elton John: Never Too Late before concluding.