 
Geo News

Tom Cruise takes on new role after finding daughter Suri lookalike: Source

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes are the parents to 18-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2025

Photo: Tom Cruise takes on new role after finding daughter Suri lookalike: Source
Photo: Tom Cruise takes on new role after finding daughter Suri lookalike: Source

Tom Cruise has reportedly developed a close relationship with Hayley Atwood’s younger daughter.

Reportedly, the Mission: Impossible co-stars recently crossed paths in London after doing some post-production work on what is expected to be the final chapter in the franchise.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, Tom finds Hayley’s child strikingly similar to his own daughter, Suri Cruise, whom he shares with Katie Holmes, and therefore has agreed to become her Godfather.

Elaborating on his bond with his supposed Goddaughter, a source told the outlet, "Tom was tickled pink – no pun intended – to spend time with Haley's little girl.”

“She's the spitting image of (Cruise's daughter) Suri when she was the same age," the spy confided.

As for Tom’s bond with Hayley, the source addressed that he respects her talent and also enjoys spending time with her fiancé, Ned Wolfgang Kelly.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider remarked, "Tom has been a great mentor for Hayley – not just in her work,” adding, “but also encouraging her to find happiness with Ned."

Buckingham Palace shares new update on King Charles visit to pope
Buckingham Palace shares new update on King Charles visit to pope
Chappell Roan makes shocking revelation about her serious relationship
Chappell Roan makes shocking revelation about her serious relationship
Selena Gomez addresses the brutality of Hollywood & her own bitterness
Selena Gomez addresses the brutality of Hollywood & her own bitterness
Denise Richards dishes on her ex Charlie Sheen's insecure behaviour
Denise Richards dishes on her ex Charlie Sheen's insecure behaviour
Meghan Markle's delusions get exposed by former servants: ‘So irritating!' video
Meghan Markle's delusions get exposed by former servants: ‘So irritating!'
Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal unsure about future relationship status: Source
Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal unsure about future relationship status: Source
Meghan Markle turns to shameful behavior after ‘crass' action comes out video
Meghan Markle turns to shameful behavior after ‘crass' action comes out
Angelina Jolie's celebration plans with kids post Brad Pitt divorce revealed
Angelina Jolie's celebration plans with kids post Brad Pitt divorce revealed