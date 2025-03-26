Photo: Tom Cruise takes on new role after finding daughter Suri lookalike: Source

Tom Cruise has reportedly developed a close relationship with Hayley Atwood’s younger daughter.

Reportedly, the Mission: Impossible co-stars recently crossed paths in London after doing some post-production work on what is expected to be the final chapter in the franchise.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, Tom finds Hayley’s child strikingly similar to his own daughter, Suri Cruise, whom he shares with Katie Holmes, and therefore has agreed to become her Godfather.

Elaborating on his bond with his supposed Goddaughter, a source told the outlet, "Tom was tickled pink – no pun intended – to spend time with Haley's little girl.”

“She's the spitting image of (Cruise's daughter) Suri when she was the same age," the spy confided.

As for Tom’s bond with Hayley, the source addressed that he respects her talent and also enjoys spending time with her fiancé, Ned Wolfgang Kelly.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider remarked, "Tom has been a great mentor for Hayley – not just in her work,” adding, “but also encouraging her to find happiness with Ned."