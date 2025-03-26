 
Zayn Malik goes back to One Direction roots

Zayn Malik paid a tribute to his former band One Direction, during his solo concert

March 26, 2025

Zayn Malik just remembered One Direction.

The 32-year-old singer took the stage in Mexico City at the Palacio De Los Deportes for his first-ever arena show as a soloist where he performed the hit 1D track, Night Changes.

This was one of the most highly anticipated parts of his Stairway To The Sky tour, where he then opened up about how he had not performed the track for a decade.

During the 18-song long setlist, the crowd in attendance could be heard singing along with Zayn as he looked at his fans appearing sentimental by the response.

This performance came nearly a decade after the Dusk Till Dawn singer announced his departure from the iconic band and this performance marked the first time he sang a One Direction song ever since.

As per fan footage uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, Zayn could be heard telling the crowd, “I haven’t sung this song in 10 years. Thank you, that was amazing, I almost cried…”

Zayn Malik also performed his own hit tracks during the show, which included, Pillowtalk, Lied To and Shoot At Will, as well as a rendition of the Paolo Nutini track Last Request.

