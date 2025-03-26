Actress Cindyana Santangelo dies after receiving cosmetic shots

Actress Cindyana Santangelo, best known for her role on the hit TV show "Married… with Children," has passed away at the age of 58.

According to reports, authorities responded to a medical emergency at her home in Malibu, California on March 24. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of death has not been confirmed, but authorities have revealed that Cindyana received cosmetic injections prior to her passing. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating her death.

Cindyana's friends and family are mourning her loss, including her best friend Cynthia Abanuelos, who shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

It's been reported that she had received cosmetic shots at her home before her death, but it's unclear if this had any connection to her passing.

Last month, the model shared a picture of her two sons and gushed about their relationship.

“These to Goonies mean everything,” she wrote on the Feb. 3 Instagram post of her sons standing in front of a cake. “So amazing young men. Sweethearts, smart & gorgeous.”