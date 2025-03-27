Olivia Culpo opens up about joy of expecting her first baby

Olivia Culpo expressed her joy and excitement to welcome her fisrt child

In a recent chat with People, the 32-year-old model revealed that she is thrilled to become a first-time mom.

Although she and her husband, Christian McCaffrey, have not unveiled the baby's gender, both are looking forward to the new addition to their family.

"I'm so excited and grateful to be pregnant. I've been dreaming of this for a long time," she told the outlet. "It's very special."

Gushing over her partner, Culpo noted that McCaffrey was "made to be a dad." "He's so excited," she continued. "I think he's gonna really enjoy it and be just the best."

While discussing the parenting style, Culpo shared that she and McCaffrey are staying "open-minded" and will figure it out.

"I would say anything that you think you're going to do going into parenthood could change," Culpo explained. "Overall, staying open-minded is the way that I'm approaching this. I feel like you can't get ahead of yourself because you just never know. It's also so particular based on the child. I don't know yet, but we'll see. I'm definitely really excited to figure all of that out."

Above everything else, Culpo is most excited about creating special traditions with her growing family.

"It is fun growing your family with someone that you really love and just being able to see Christian as a dad will be really exciting."