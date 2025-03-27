Investigation launched into Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa's stalker

A bodycam footage from Gene Hackman and his wife's death investigation has raised concerns about a stalker.

The hairstylist of Betsy Arakawa has revealed in a newly released bodycam footage that the businesswoman, 65, was fearful of a stalker in the months before her death, People Magazine reported.

Christopher told law enforcement that the couple reportedly had two unusual interactions in December with the same unknown man, elaborating that his client had never seen the alleged stalker before which left her "frazzled."

“She mentioned to me that there was a man that had parked outside of their gate and followed them,” Christopher said in a video obtained by Fox News.

Arakawa’s hairstylist continued, “She said, ‘Christopher, I’m surprised that security didn’t [know] how he got there… because when we left, I noticed that this car had followed us from the residence to White Rock.'”

Christopher's statement then hinted that the stranger could be a fan as he “pulled out a folder of photos of her husband and wanted him to sign them” which she refused his request.

“She said… she approached him and said, ‘I told him he needed to have more respect,'” the hairstylist quoted Arakawa.

Another instance took place the same month as the same man allegedly followed Hackman and Arakawa to another location before offering them a bottle of wine which they declined.

Christopher recalled telling the pianist, “I said, ‘Oh my gosh, Betsy, that’s crazy. You should not have approached this person. This makes me nervous.' He knew what [they] drove. That’s the scary part.”

On March 17th, a judge granted a temporary restraining order to block the release of autopsy reports, images, and police bodycam footage due to the sensitivity of the high-profile case.

The couple was found dead in their Santa Fe apartment in February 2025. One of their dogs was also found dead inside a closet while two other dogs in the residence remained healthy.

Officials said autopsies showed Hackman, 95, died of heart disease and Arakawa died from hantavirus, a rare respiratory illness spread mainly by rodents.