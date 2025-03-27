Logan Paul reflects on life after becoming girl dad

Logal Paul is looking at life more selflessly as a first-time dad.

The reality TV star got candid about his fatherhood journey at the NYC red carpet premiere for his Max Original reality series Paul American.

“I’m no longer my first priority,” the content creator said of welcoming 6-month-old daughter Esmé Agdal Paul with fiancée and model Nina Agdal in a chat with People Magazine.

“It’s made me less selfish. Prior to Nina, I was No. 1 in my life. Now with Esmé, my daughter, I’ve dropped two rungs down the priority ladder. It’s Esmé, Nina, those are interchangeable – then me. So for the first time in my life, I’m not my first concern.

"I would die for these women. I haven’t been able to say that about anyone,” he added.

Agal also vouched for that as she weighed in on a side of her fiancé's personality not so often seen on social media or in his previous videos.

“He's very calm and mature, and great and sweet, and it's just totally the opposite of what I see in his videos,” she told the publication at the event.

“But, like of course, he needs to be entertaining and people need to keep watching and be dialed in. So yeah, it's very, it's very different.”

Paul, 29, and Agdal, 33, announced their engagement in July 2023, a month before revealing they were expecting their first child together.

The couple is yet to decide on a wedding date but it won't happen until next summer, Adgal added.