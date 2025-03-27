Selena Gomez reveals real story behind Benny Blanco’s plucking of eyebrows

Selena Gomez spilled the story behind fiancé Benny Blanco’s eyebrow transformation.

In the upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing on Thursday, March 27, the newly engaged couple shared the behind-the-scenes story of Blanco's viral eyebrow clip on TikTok, in which Gomez can be heard saying, "Do it light, because I love him."

"My dilemma was I wanted it to still kind of look like him," the Only Murders in the Building star told host Drew Barrymore.

The actress and singer, 32, revealed that she was not behind the music producer's eyebrow plucking, "I didn’t, this was not my idea," Gomez noted

"So did you tweeze them?" Barrymore inqiured.

"No my makeup artist did," Gomez answered before gushing over her longtime makeup artist, Hung Vanngo.

"I love him, he’s the best," she praised, "and it’s subtle is what I’m trying to say."

Revealing what really happened to spark the unexpected change, Gomez shared that Blanco "was tired of hearing my makeup artist tell him he needs to do it."

"He begged me," Blanco interrupted. "He’s been begging me for so long."

The musician then praised Barrymore's eyebrows, "Your eyebrows look good."