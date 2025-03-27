Photo: Timothee Chalamet realizes his mistake in Kylie Jenner romance: Report

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are reportedly drifting away from each other.

According to a new RadarOnline.com report, signs of a possible relationship are evident between the pair.

"This past couple of weeks, he’s really pulled away, seemingly avoiding public outings with her, leaving Kylie in a state of panic,” claimed a source.

In addition to this, the source claimed that the Dune star has significantly withdrawn from public display of affection (PDA) which has made Kylie Jenner more worried than ever.

“While he hasn’t explicitly said anything, she’s getting the distinct vibe that those around him are hinting that their relationship could hurt his shining star status,” the source mentioned before moving on to the next topic.

This report comes after claims that Wonka star’s friends warned him of Kylie Jenner’s impact on his career progression when the two became enamoured with each other in late 2023.

"Some of Timothée's pals didn't think it was smart to get involved with the Kardashian clan,” claimed a source.

The insider went on to noted when the duo sparked romance rumours "they sat him down and expressed their fears that despite his many awards and nominations, the industry wouldn't take him seriously if he was linked to Kylie.”