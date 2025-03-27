Jenna Ortega reveals 'scary' encounter with fan after 'Wednesday' fame

Jenna Ortega gained wide recognition for her role as Wednesday Addams in the dark-mystery series with the same name as its titular character.

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Hollywood actress candidly talked about a scary encounter with a fan.

"It's very scary. I've been acting since I was nine, so I've been doing this for a while, so I've had glimpses of that kind of attention in public before,” the Scream actress said.

Recalling when she was walking with her nephew on Thanksgiving in her neighbourhood area, she continued, “I just remember this woman and her daughter recognising me in the neighbourhood, doing a full screeching stop, spinning around doing a U-turn and trying to get my attention."

"But I was scared because I was with my nephew, so she was yelling at him to 'get over here', but I think he was getting kinda freaked out and I didn't know what to do."

Moreover, the 22-year-old actress admitted that was the first time when she left the house after the release of her horror adventures series, Wednesday.

"Erm ... no, but it's like, you get accustomed to it, you get used to it, you don't think about it so much anymore,” she added.

“"I think I've, just now, figured out the balance. When it first happened, I didn't like it at all and I was having this visceral reaction to it.”

"I think, now, I understand it comes with the territory. I've seen this level for quite some time now and I think you've just gotta stop caring, it doesn't matter," Ortega concluded.

Wednesday’s season 2 is expected to be released in 2025.