Prince Harry breaks down as he walks away from charity after 20 years

Prince Harry is reportedly struggling emotionally after a major charity exit.

The Duke of Sussex, who co-founded Sentebale nearly 20 years ago, stepped down as its patron, alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

Their exit comes after a major fallout with charity's chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, who accused the organization of "poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir."

Now, Dr. Kelello Lerotholi, a former trustee who also resigned, revealed to The Times that Harry is deeply affected by the situation.

"I think given their commitment to the welfare of kids, they are torn apart at the thought of looking like they’re abandoning them when they know that they’re not abandoning them," he said.

It is worth mentioning that Harry's connection with the charity dates back to his 2004 visit to Lesotho, which inspired him to help vulnerable children.

Sentebale, which supports children affected by HIV/AIDS in Africa, is one of the few charities Prince Harry retained after stepping down as a senior royals.

In their statement Seeiso and Harry said, "With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same. It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation."

However, the Charity Commission has confirmed it is investigating governance concerns with Sentebale, stating, "We are assessing the issues to determine the appropriate regulatory steps."