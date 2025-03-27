Evanescence makes music comeback after years

Evanescence just came “back to life.”

The metal titans have teamed up with Netflix and dropped their latest single titled, Afterlife, taken from the soundtrack to new series Devil May Cry, an anime series slated for an April 3 release.

Afterlife was co-written by the renowned Amy Lee with Mako’s Alex Seaver, and co-produced by Alex and Nick Raskulinecz.

This comes after a recent interview where Amy teased that Afterlife was just “the first of many” new songs.

She admitted that band had gotten together to put together a new album, which would mark the follow-up of 2021’s The Bitter Truth.

Via Blabbermouth, the Bring Me Back To Life hitmaker revealed that she and the band are “very excited to have new music. This is the first of many. We are working on a lot of songs right now for the new album, but this came up through Netflix, and we were just really excited to have an excuse to get in there right away.”

“I don’t have a date for you [in terms of a release]. We are just working. We got off the road in November or something, and we’ve been creative,” she added.

Additionally, Evanescence have a rather busy schedule ahead of them as they are set to join Halsey to support her For My Last Trick: The Tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on May 14.

They would then head over as special guests to My Chemical Romance at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on September 13 and would then join the legendary band Metallica on the road in Australia and New Zealand.