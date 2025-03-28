 
Geo News

Tom Cruise's star power 'attracts' Ana de Armas

Sources say Ana de Armas is said to be taken amid Tom Cruise rumours

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2025

Tom Cruises star power attracts Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise's star power 'attracts' Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas is reportedly taken. He is a 27-year-old lawyer named Manuel Anido Cuesta.

But sources told In Touch that she is still "allowing herself to be wooed by Tom,” noting, “Certainly, his star power is attractive to her.”

“Anyone who sees them together would have to admit they’d have great chemistry onscreen," the bird chirped.

Reports about the pair after their sightings together sparked rumours online that something was cooking.

“They are spending a lot of time together and Tom is going out of his way to impress Ana,” the insider added.

"Tom’s obviously sweet on her [but he’s also been] pushing the idea of them working together. He thinks she’s extremely talented.”

However, a source earlier denied these claims, telling People that the duo "appeared to have no romantic connection" and were "just friends."

They also shared that Tom and Ana have been working on an upcoming project, which is the reason for their multiple sightings together.

Kylie Kelce issues chilling warning to C-section mom shamers
Kylie Kelce issues chilling warning to C-section mom shamers
Prince Harry invites empty life with major step video
Prince Harry invites empty life with major step
Chris Hemsworth regrets taking selfie with THIS pop icon
Chris Hemsworth regrets taking selfie with THIS pop icon
Brian Austin hits back after Machine Gun Kelly slid into his DMs
Brian Austin hits back after Machine Gun Kelly slid into his DMs
Mark Ronson set to publish memoir
Mark Ronson set to publish memoir
Seth Rogen gets honest about directing Martin Scorsese in 'The Studio'
Seth Rogen gets honest about directing Martin Scorsese in 'The Studio'
Sir Elton John achieves milestone despite health problems
Sir Elton John achieves milestone despite health problems
Bryan Cranston gets a show after '12 years'
Bryan Cranston gets a show after '12 years'