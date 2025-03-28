Tom Cruise's star power 'attracts' Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas is reportedly taken. He is a 27-year-old lawyer named Manuel Anido Cuesta.



But sources told In Touch that she is still "allowing herself to be wooed by Tom,” noting, “Certainly, his star power is attractive to her.”

“Anyone who sees them together would have to admit they’d have great chemistry onscreen," the bird chirped.

Reports about the pair after their sightings together sparked rumours online that something was cooking.

“They are spending a lot of time together and Tom is going out of his way to impress Ana,” the insider added.

"Tom’s obviously sweet on her [but he’s also been] pushing the idea of them working together. He thinks she’s extremely talented.”

However, a source earlier denied these claims, telling People that the duo "appeared to have no romantic connection" and were "just friends."

They also shared that Tom and Ana have been working on an upcoming project, which is the reason for their multiple sightings together.