Kelly Clarkson confesses she had no idea 'Idol' was TV show until her third audition

Kelly Clarkson had no idea when she was auditioning for American Idol that it would air on TV.

In a recent chat on Thursday, March 27, episode of Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast, the 42-year-old singer talked about her adution days on the reality singing competition show.

The Since U Been Gone hitmaker admitted that when she entered the show's inaugural season in 2002, she was not aware that she would be on TV.

"For all of us in that first season, we literally didn't ... I didn't even know it was a TV show until my third audition," Clarkson confessed.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host noted that at the time, she was only trying her best to make ends meet.

"Like, we were literally trying to pay our bills. We're like, 'Oh, this might work. I might meet someone or whatever.' Nobody knew it was gonna amount to anything," she continued.

"We were literally, like, kids — you know, 19 years old just trying to pay my electric bill y'all. You know, and afford the deductible on my car that was bashed in that I couldn't afford. So it was a different thing," the mom of two added.