Sharna Burgess stands by Brian Austin Green amid Machine Gun Kelly feud

Brian Austin Green's fiance, Sharna Burgess is standing with the actor amid Machine Gun Kelly co-parenting drama.

The Dancing with the Stars pro took to her social media handle and wrote a statement after Green received fiery direct messages from Machine Gun Kelly.

"When kids are in a split household, the greatest thing we can do is make them love and feel safe in both homes, like both homes are also friends and share love and communication," Burgess wrote to her Instagram account.

"We work to always keep our language and experiences positive, and when talking about their other home we always talk about it with love and support," she continued. "A successful co-parenting relationship starts with communication and respect."

Moreover, Burgess noted that Green's kids were super excited for their mom to welcome another baby.

"Our kids are so excited about the arrival of their baby sister and we are excited FOR them," Burgess said.

"Being a step parent requires (among other things) selflessness, empathy, loyalty, honesty, an open heart and patience," Burgess further noted. "If these are not qualities you consider yourself to have or be able to develop, than [sic] you should ask yourself if you deserve to be in their lives. Because they deserve the absolute best."

This detailed note came after Green fired back at Kelly when he messaged him on Instagram to criticise Green for repeatedly asking when his baby with Fox was due.

"Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS," Kelly texted Green. "Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public."

Green shared a screenshot of the DMs and replied on his Instagram stories, I didn't know 'child actor' was something bad."

"Leo, careful," Green continued, possibly referring to Leonardo DiCaprio. "He may be coming for you next."

It is pertinent to mention that Green and Fox share three sons, while the Jennifer’s Body alum recently welcomed her fourth baby, a baby girl, with Kelly on March 27.