Matthew McConaughey reveals his two biggest fears

Matthew McConaughey has opened up about how fears shaped his decision related to career and personal life.

During an interview, the Hollywood actor candidly discussed his two types of fears of which he is dealing with.

"I love being scared,” the Interstellar actor said, as per Hola! magazine.

"We are all happier when we lean in and take the risk of leaning into some blind spots, some unknowns in our life."

"I don’t know what’s gonna be. I don’t know what is on the other side of the door. I don’t know what kind of adventure or experience I’m going to have.

Highlighting the positive side of his fear, he continued, “But I can’t wait to do it. Find out. That’s a good fear and a reason to go for it."

Moreover, McConaughey shared another fear that impacted his decision, he said, "There is another fear when we are going to head into this unknown situation.”

Emphasising the importance of commitment and dedication to work, the 55-year-old actor explained, “Where I don’t know if the people I’ll be working with are as serious about the work as I am.”

Before concluding, the Oscar award winner noted, “That can happen in relationships too… So, I’m scared to go there because I’m not sure that they’re up to par, that they’re gonna hit the mark.”