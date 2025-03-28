Meghan Markle turns jarring after going back on her decisions

Meghan Markle has just been called out for becoming a very jarring person following her decision to go back on her own decisions regarding Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Royal Reporter Bronte Coy made this comment in one of her most recent chats with The Sun for their Royal Exclusive Show.

The conversation there saw the reporter accusing the Duchess of going back on her word during her apparent identity crisis.

She was even quoted saying, “There's this real identity crisis. It's like, who is she?”

Because at the start “she didn't want the kids to be on display in the royal family, which I think a lot of parents understand to a point. But then she's launched the Instagram, and she's using the kids, which, again, is her prerogative, but it just kind of falls out of step with what she said previously.”

In the eyes of Ms Coy “She's kind of an influencer. She has the right to earn money. But it just looks a bit jarring, having the royal stamp on it. So, yeah, I just see it all as a bit of an identity crisis.”

She also didn’t end there and doubled down when the host brought out the fact that many have called her ‘tacky’ for this.