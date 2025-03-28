King Charles 'illness has taken its toll'

King Charles ‘illness has taken its toll’, a royal expert has claimed as the monarch continued his cancer treatment.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal commentator Ian Pelham Turner has said, "King Charles is looking his age now and his illness has taken its toll.

"A new era of [a] young monarchy is set to take over the mantle in the future.”

The royal expert added as King Charles continues to battle an undisclosed form of cancer, all eyes are on Kate Middleton and Prince William to lead the monarchy’s future.

The fresh claims came amid reports King Charles on Thursday was forced to cancel his appointments for the rest of the day and Friday after suffering "side effects" from his cancer treatment.

Palace said in a statement, "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the king experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital."

"His Majesty´s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed," the statement added, saying that the 78-year-old UK head of state had since returned to his home in Clarence House.

"As a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow´s (Friday´s) diary programme will also be rescheduled."