Timothee Chalamet's success compares nothing to Kylie Jenner's wealth: Source

Photo: Inside Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's obvious income disparity

Kylie Jenner and Timothe Chalamet reportedly have a gigantic finance disparity.

While Timothee is still “in the pursuit of greatness,” Kylie Jenner has been able to achieve the status of the world’s youngest billionaire.

However, this does not stop Timothee Chalamet from spoiling his riches on his ladylove even though he feels “pinched” by the extravagant spendings sometimes, claimed a source privy to Star Magazine.

The source also added about Timothee, who has reportedly all set to film Dune: 3, “To Timmy’s credit, he is more than capable of buckling down and getting serious when he’s making a movie, and he tries to keep the downtime with Kylie as stress free as possible.”

“But that doesn’t change the fact that he could have 10 more years of massive Hollywood success and still not come close to matching the wealth she has amassed during her 20s,” the mole noted before concluding.

Another recent report weighed in on Timothee’s work engagements and added, “Timothée starts filming Dune: Messiah in Prague this week.”

“It’s a long, demanding shoot that will take them all over the world. He’ll be reunited with Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, and more,” they remarked in conclusion.